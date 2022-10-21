Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $219,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POCT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,792. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

