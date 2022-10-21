Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 42,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

