Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $87.63. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.