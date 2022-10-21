Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 758,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,590,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.