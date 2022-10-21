Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,449 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

