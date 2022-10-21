Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,711. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.
