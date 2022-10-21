Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.44. 111,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,443. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

