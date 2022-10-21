Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $135,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,662,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 56,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,329. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $29.34.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
