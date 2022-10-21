Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bolloré Price Performance

BOIVF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Bolloré has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.