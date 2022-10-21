Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bolloré Price Performance
BOIVF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Bolloré has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.
Bolloré Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.