Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $336.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average of $346.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.43.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

