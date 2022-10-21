Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $336.16

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $336.16, but opened at $350.00. Boston Beer shares last traded at $360.75, with a volume of 3,308 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

