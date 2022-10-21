Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Up 15.2%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 503,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 240,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

