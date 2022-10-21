Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BNL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,980. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
See Also
