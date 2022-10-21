Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,980. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $286,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

