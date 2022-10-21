Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,878.33

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.33 ($22.70).
Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($58,452.15).
Compass Group Stock Performance
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.