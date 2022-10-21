Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $14.08

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GoodRx by 763.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.56 on Friday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.