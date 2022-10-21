Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

