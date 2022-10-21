Brokers Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.69 million.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

