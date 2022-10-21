Bubblefong One Day Volume Hits $114,577.00 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $128.84 million and approximately $114,577.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00018629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,226.25 or 0.27530351 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong launched on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

