Bunzl’s (BNZL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,896.11 ($34.99).

Bunzl Stock Down 1.3 %

LON BNZL traded down GBX 35 ($0.42) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,685 ($32.44). 379,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,866.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,893.37. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,003.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36). Also, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

