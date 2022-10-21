C2X Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $56.29 million and approximately $17,902.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.