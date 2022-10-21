Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 119825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Cadre Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in Cadre during the third quarter worth $4,341,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 3,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

