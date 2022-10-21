Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at 4.07 on Monday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of 0.17 and a 52-week high of 5.45.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

