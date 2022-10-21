Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $28.80 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

