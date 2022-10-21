Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,175,701 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $68.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.19.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
