Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,562,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Friday. 4,463,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.
