Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 19,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.