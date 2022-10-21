Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $495.99 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.88 billion and approximately $495.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.19 or 0.06774578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,107,163 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.