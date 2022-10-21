CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head-To-Head Review

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBB Bancorp and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 33.84% N/A N/A F.N.B. 27.30% 8.04% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares CBB Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CBB Bancorp pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB Bancorp and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.43 $27.53 million $2.94 3.85 F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.50 $405.00 million $1.13 11.81

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F.N.B. beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

