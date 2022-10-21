CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,041 shares of company stock worth $2,433,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,702,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

