CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $103.44 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00047070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005185 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12661838 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,577,170.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

