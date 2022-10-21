Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $129,270.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,312,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

