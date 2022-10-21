Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.85. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $594.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

