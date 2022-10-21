Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Equities researchers at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,150.00.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $3.59 on Friday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.