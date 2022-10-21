Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.79. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 15,005 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.