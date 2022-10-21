Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

