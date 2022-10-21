Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

NYSE:CHD opened at $72.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

