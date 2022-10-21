Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 463,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

