Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $177.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

