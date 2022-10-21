Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 8,321 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 433,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305,192. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

