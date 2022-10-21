Clarivate Plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clarivate by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

