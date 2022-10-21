Clear Street LLC Acquires New Stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MPRAW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

Further Reading

