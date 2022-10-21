Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 2,838 SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter.

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.1 %

SLVR opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

