Clear Street LLC Buys 2,843 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU – Get Rating) by 606.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

