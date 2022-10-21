Clear Street LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colicity by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 389,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Colicity Stock Performance

COLIU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

