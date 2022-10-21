Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MFA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE MFA opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

