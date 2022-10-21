CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of CMS opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 604,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

