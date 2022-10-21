Comerica Bank Buys 4,332 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

AON Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $273.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.45 and a 200 day moving average of $283.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.