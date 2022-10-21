Comerica Bank Has $8.39 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.41% of Helios Technologies worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $50.95 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

