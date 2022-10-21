Comerica Bank Has $9.17 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.8 %

WSC opened at $40.13 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

