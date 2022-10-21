Comerica Bank Purchases 658 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,343,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.62.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

